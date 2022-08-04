Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,978,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,281,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,565,000 after buying an additional 96,883 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after buying an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Rapid7 by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after buying an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rapid7 by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,168,000 after buying an additional 141,818 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.