Raymond James Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $70.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.09.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 53,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock worth $251,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

