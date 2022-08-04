Raymond James Cuts Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $23.00

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.87.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.
