Raymond James Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $14.50

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s current price.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 5,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a current ratio of 23.74. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $779.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 66.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

