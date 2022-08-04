Raymond James Lowers Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $570.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $570.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.33. 22,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.18.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total transaction of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.44, for a total value of $1,686,707.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,055,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,458 shares of company stock worth $7,922,989. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,863,000 after purchasing an additional 240,599 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $78,495,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

