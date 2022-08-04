Raymond James Reiterates Maintains Rating for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QRVO. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $106.87 on Thursday. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $90.16 and a fifty-two week high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $15,888,629,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

