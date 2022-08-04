Raymond James Trims Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Target Price to $36.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 147,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,284,323. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.30. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,771,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,176,000 after purchasing an additional 806,442 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,272,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,622,000 after acquiring an additional 475,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,451,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,574,000 after buying an additional 482,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

