Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.60-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.75 billion-$68.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.30 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 205,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average of $95.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.58%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Cowen increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.10.

Institutional Trading of Raytheon Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after purchasing an additional 294,366 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 835,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,757,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 610,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

