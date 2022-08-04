Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Real Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Real Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLBD traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 508,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,317. Real Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Real Brands alerts:

Real Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Real Brands, Inc engages in the extraction of hemp cannabinol (CBD) oil/isolate, wholesale of CBD oils and isolate, and production and sale of hemp-derived CBD products. It offers topical creams and gels, cosmetics, tinctures, oils, capsules, vape cartridges, oral sprays, lotions, and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.