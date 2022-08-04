Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,375 ($90.37) to GBX 8,050 ($98.64).

7/28/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

7/28/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 8,600 ($105.38) to GBX 9,500 ($116.41).

7/28/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 8,400 ($102.93) to GBX 8,700 ($106.60).

7/19/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,700 ($94.35) to GBX 7,375 ($90.37).

6/24/2022 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,300 ($113.96) to GBX 8,600 ($105.38).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of RBGLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

