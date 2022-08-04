Redpanda Earth Hits Market Cap of $581,594.98 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $581,594.98 and approximately $97,054.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.00639704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00035628 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken. Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken.

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

