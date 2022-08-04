Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 384 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,279,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $145.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

