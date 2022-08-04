Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,786 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,082,296. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

