Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.37. 1,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,706. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $166.75 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

