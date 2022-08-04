Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2,253.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,004 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after buying an additional 371,214 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,399,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,538,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 427.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 316,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,597,000 after buying an additional 256,406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUAL traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $122.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,837 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.60.

