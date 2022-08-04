Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Robert W. Baird

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RRX has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX stock opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.00. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $108.28 and a 12 month high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.