ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Down 7.5%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.24. 217,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 74,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

ReGen III Stock Down 7.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15. The firm has a market cap of C$141.71 million and a PE ratio of -15.70.

About ReGen III

(Get Rating)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.