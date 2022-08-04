Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN opened at $608.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.97.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $697.15.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

