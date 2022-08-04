Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Reduced by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 46.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $8,845,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Regions Financial by 118.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,626 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Company Profile



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

