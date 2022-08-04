Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €36.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €36.00 ($37.11) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €26.00 ($26.80) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($36.08) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Renault Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.29 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €29.66 ($30.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($75.99) and a one year high of €100.70 ($103.81). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.44.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

