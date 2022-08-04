Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Repligen updated its FY22 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Repligen Stock Up 1.2 %

RGEN traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,920. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,831.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,095,955. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth $434,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter worth $3,681,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Repligen by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

