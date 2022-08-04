Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kraft Heinz (KHC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC) recently:

7/28/2022 – Kraft Heinz had its “upgrade” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/28/2022 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/27/2022 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Kraft Heinz is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Kraft Heinz had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $47.00.

6/22/2022 – Kraft Heinz was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. 162,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,778,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

Get The Kraft Heinz Company alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.