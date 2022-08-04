Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 33.06%.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgewater Bancshares

Shares of BWB stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a market cap of $479.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.68. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $64,822.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgewater Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,434,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.