Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG):

8/3/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $115.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $129.00.

7/15/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $130.00.

6/30/2022 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

6/22/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Get Simon Property Group Inc alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.