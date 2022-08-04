Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG):

  • 8/3/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $158.00 to $115.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.
  • 8/2/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/25/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $138.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/18/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $173.00 to $129.00.
  • 7/15/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/4/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $130.00.
  • 6/30/2022 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.
  • 6/22/2022 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $106.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 29.5% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 46,076 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

