Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Credit Suisse Group (CS)

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a CHF 4 price target on the stock, down previously from CHF 5.

7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/28/2022 – Credit Suisse Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.

7/13/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

6/23/2022 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,332,392. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Get Credit Suisse Group AG alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after buying an additional 1,527,516 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,281 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 446,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 438,965 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.