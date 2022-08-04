Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 1,680 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $3,615,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,291,659 shares of company stock worth $120,349,222 and sold 49,000 shares worth $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

FISV traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.81. The company had a trading volume of 59,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

