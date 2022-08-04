Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Acquires 857 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 142,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 12.4% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 65.9% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,473. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $212.40 and a 52-week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $323.00 to $296.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $312.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.29.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

