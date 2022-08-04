Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $379.38. The company had a trading volume of 160,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,871. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

