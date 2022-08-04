Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.92. 103,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,647,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

