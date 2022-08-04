Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.25. 255,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,727,334. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

