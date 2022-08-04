Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $607,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 449,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,032. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

