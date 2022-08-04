Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $643,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Target by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Target by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.72. The company had a trading volume of 44,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,174. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

