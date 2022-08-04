Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 258 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 816,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,082,296. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

