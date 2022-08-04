Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.73

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.73 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.18). Revolution Bars Group shares last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 486,915 shares traded.

Revolution Bars Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. As of November 15, 2021, the company operated 67 bars, including 49 bars under the Revolution and 18 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

