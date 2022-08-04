RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Up 0.3%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.45 ($15.93) and last traded at €15.45 ($15.93). 2,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.40 ($15.88).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

