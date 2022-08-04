Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 18,940 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,940 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average is $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $347.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.