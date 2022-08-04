RichQUACK.com Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $43.71 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00639467 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015860 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035749 BTC.
About RichQUACK.com
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
