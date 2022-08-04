RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

RNG has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on RingCentral in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 57,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,875. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.03.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 31.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

