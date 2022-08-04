Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM) is Capital Square LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the quarter. Rithm Capital makes up approximately 2.3% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Square LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rithm Capital worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RITM traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 91,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,567. Rithm Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corporation will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RITM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

