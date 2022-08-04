Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITMGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

RITM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 160,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler lowered Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Rithm Capital

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

