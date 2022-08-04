Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Rithm Capital Stock Down 2.8 %

RITM stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.85. 160,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Piper Sandler lowered Rithm Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Rithm Capital

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

