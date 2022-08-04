RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Up 2.4 %

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $9.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.17. 60,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,412. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.02. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

