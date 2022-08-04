Riverpark Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.23.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.10. The stock had a trading volume of 18,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

