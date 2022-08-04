Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Illumina makes up 2.2% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 8,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,599. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.64. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $526.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $412.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.67.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

