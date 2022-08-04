RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,936 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 1.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after purchasing an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,515,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,310,500 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $189.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.72. The company has a market cap of $188.70 billion, a PE ratio of 184.13, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, OTR Global lowered Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

