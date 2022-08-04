RMB Capital Management LLC Has $53.79 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,457 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $53,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $103.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,188.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,211.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,387. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

