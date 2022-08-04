RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,446 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Columbia Sportswear worth $14,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 965,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3,353.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 236,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,065,000 after acquiring an additional 229,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6,661.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 224,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $17,812,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.