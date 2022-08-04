RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of SVB Financial Group worth $40,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIVB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $413.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.