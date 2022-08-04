Robert A. Richard Sells 2,900 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

DTE Energy stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.00. The stock had a trading volume of 788,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,976. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

