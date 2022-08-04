Robert W. Baird Increases Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $100.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.18% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.83. 41,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,671. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.49.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

