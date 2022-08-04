Robert W. Baird Increases Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $220.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.09.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $197.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $231.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,545 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,227 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 316.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,101,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,510,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

